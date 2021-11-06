Highs & Lows

After several days of sunshine and warmer weather, our daytime highs look to hit their peak by Sunday. Clear skies will continue to dominate the forecast for the time being, keeping our overnight lows a little higher, around the mid to upper-40s, then our daytime highs will be the highest they’ve been in a while, as 84 will be possible for Amarillo. We’ll keep this trend going through Monday, then after that a cold front overnight will put us in the low 70s and 60s for the bulk of next week. As of right now the forecast looks dry.

Also, don’t forget to set those clocks back one hour Saturday night as daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. CDT!