WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences to hold fee waiver drawing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Graduate students interested in WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences can enter to win an application fee waiver if they attend a virtual open house next week.

The open house takes place at noon on November 12.

All attendees will be entered into a drawing to win the waiver so they can skip their application fee.

The open house will discuss the college’s competitive graduate programs in communication disorders, nursing and sports and exercise science.

Those interested can register here.

