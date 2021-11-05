Weekend Outlook: Sunny, Warm, and Breezy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon will be mild in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Overnight, we’ll see chilly low temperatures in the upper 30s - low 40s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, highs will be even warmer into the upper 70s and low 80s with plentiful sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Sunday is looking to be our warmest day the next week where a few record high temperatures for the day may be broken. Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of sunshine and breezy winds from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Enjoy the nice and warm weather this weekend... A series of cold fronts will be moving in next week bringing cooler air back into the panhandles.

Weekend Outlook (KFDA)

