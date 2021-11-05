Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Weekend Outlook: Sunny, Warm, and Breezy

By Adrian Campa
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs this afternoon will be mild in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Overnight, we’ll see chilly low temperatures in the upper 30s - low 40s with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow, highs will be even warmer into the upper 70s and low 80s with plentiful sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Sunday is looking to be our warmest day the next week where a few record high temperatures for the day may be broken. Highs are expected to be in the low-to-mid 80s with lots of sunshine and breezy winds from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Enjoy the nice and warm weather this weekend... A series of cold fronts will be moving in next week bringing cooler air back into the panhandles.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KFDA)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
crime scene tape
Canyon police looking for suspects in Allsup’s robbery
Campos, Cao and Tamayo
Court Documents: 3 arrested on federal drug charges for fentanyl pills

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Entering a warming pattern
Forecast highs for this afternoon
Thursday’s Forecast: AM Freeze to Sunny & Mild PM
News and weather on-demand
From Doppler Dave: Freeze Expected Tonight
WEATHER
Weather Forecast with Doppler Dave