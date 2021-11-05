Unseasonably Warm Weekend

While we did see some fog early this morning in parts of the area, the sunshine came out in full force, warming us up into the upper-60s and low 70s. Winds have been slightly breezy out of the south, aiding in our warm up. Looking to tonight, temperatures will drop into the 50s once the sun goes down, and ultimately upper-30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning with more fog possible in the east. Looking to the weekend, temperatures ought to be warming into the low to mid 80s as southwest winds and sunny skies dominate.