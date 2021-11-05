Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

The United Family named ‘2021 Grocer of the Year’

The United Family recognized by Texas Retailers Association as “2021 Grocer of the Year”
The United Family recognized by Texas Retailers Association as “2021 Grocer of the Year”(The United Family)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family was awarded “2021 Grocer of the Year” by the Texas Retailers Association.

On Wednesday, October 26, The United Family was presented the “2021 Grocer of the Year” award at their annual Texas Retailers Forum event in Austin.

Executive team members Sidney Hopper, Robert Taylor and Mandy Tomlin were on hand at the Forum to accept the award on behalf of The United Family.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Retailers Association as the 2021 Grocer of the Year in Texas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “All retailers have dealt with unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. However, I am particularly proud of all of our team members who have stepped up at every turn to face the adversity presented by the pandemic. This award is a testament to them and the impact they have had on our guests and the communities we serve.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
crime scene tape
Canyon police looking for suspects in Allsup’s robbery
Campos, Cao and Tamayo
Court Documents: 3 arrested on federal drug charges for fentanyl pills

Latest News

Vaccine
Panhandle Independent Living Center to hold 2 public vaccination clinics
WT makes $18mil renovations ahead of school year, includes new nursing floor
WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences to hold fee waiver drawing
Curious George
Curious George to make multiple appearances in Amarillo this month
Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and...
Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions