The United Family named ‘2021 Grocer of the Year’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family was awarded “2021 Grocer of the Year” by the Texas Retailers Association.

On Wednesday, October 26, The United Family was presented the “2021 Grocer of the Year” award at their annual Texas Retailers Forum event in Austin.

Executive team members Sidney Hopper, Robert Taylor and Mandy Tomlin were on hand at the Forum to accept the award on behalf of The United Family.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Texas Retailers Association as the 2021 Grocer of the Year in Texas,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “All retailers have dealt with unprecedented challenges over the past 18 months. However, I am particularly proud of all of our team members who have stepped up at every turn to face the adversity presented by the pandemic. This award is a testament to them and the impact they have had on our guests and the communities we serve.”

