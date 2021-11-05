Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Undefeated Follett wins District 1-1A over Hedley, Coronado upsets Tascosa to share District title

Follett improves to 10-0
By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEDLEY, Texas (KFDA) - The Follett Panthers remain undefeated (10-0) after defeating the Hedley Owls (8-2) for the District 1-1A Championship 54-6. Over in Lubbock, Tascosa’s early lead was diminished by the Coronado Mustangs for a three-way share of the District 2-5A DI title.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed

Latest News

Caprock High School senior Lexi Ward signed her National Letter of Intent to play college...
Caprock’s Lexi Ward signs to play volleyball for Amarillo College’s inaugural roster
VIDEO: Undefeated Follett wins District 1-1A over Hedley, Coronado upsets Tascosa to share District title
VIDEO: Caprock's Lexi Ward signs to play volleyball for Amarillo College's inaugural roster
GOTW: CANADIAN CHILDRESS
Game of the Week: Childress and Canadian battle for District 3-3A title