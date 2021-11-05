Undefeated Follett wins District 1-1A over Hedley, Coronado upsets Tascosa to share District title
Follett improves to 10-0
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEDLEY, Texas (KFDA) - The Follett Panthers remain undefeated (10-0) after defeating the Hedley Owls (8-2) for the District 1-1A Championship 54-6. Over in Lubbock, Tascosa’s early lead was diminished by the Coronado Mustangs for a three-way share of the District 2-5A DI title.
