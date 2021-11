AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The St. Ann Catholic Church of Bovina will be hosting their annual Turkey Dinner

The dinner will be on Sunday from 11:30 in the morning until 2:00 in the afternoon.

The dinner is $12 for adults and $6 for children.

A quilt made by the St. Anne’s society will also be raffled off at the dinner.

