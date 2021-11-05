Panhandle Independent Living Center to hold 2 public vaccination clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two free vaccination clinics will be held at Panhandle Independent Living Center this fall.

The COVID-19 clinic will be from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8 and Monday, December 6.

PILC is located at 417 S.W. 10th Avenue.

The clinics are done in partnership with the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Clinics are open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.