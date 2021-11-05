Median house price continues to increase in Amarillo due to low supply in houses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo realtors share that a healthy housing market inventory has four to six months of available houses in all price ranges.

Right now the housing supply in Amarillo only lasts for two months and it’s putting a strain on realtors.

“Even though it was great for realtors, we were doing lots of business, and it was a fun time, and we all learned a lot during this time, it was unsustainable,” said Cindi Bulla, Realty Central Services.

With fewer houses being sold, people are less likely to sell now with the lack of availability.

This in turn will continue to drive up prices.

“It prices an entire group of our Amarillo citizens and our statewide citizens out of that market,” said Bulla. “We want to make sure that we come up with creative ways to provide [homes].”

To make houses available for sale, Bulla shares that the city is making public and private partnerships to build high density homes.

This can include townhouses and condos Bulla says this is a growing trend.

“We now have a lot of people moving to Amarillo from more urban areas and they’re accustomed to and used to condominium and town home living and not having gigantic yards and trees but having more shared spaces,” said Bulla.

The challenge to bring utilities and city services to new single family homes in the city outskirts is another reason behind this trend.

