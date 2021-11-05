GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how a group of people show an appreciation to their own staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Sometimes simply knowing you are appreciated can raise morale to higher levels. A group of men and their grill are making sure that is the case for some area teachers.

It’s nearing lunch time at Eastridge Elementary and the staff is getting excited.

“Everyone can smell the burgers on the inside so they can’t wait till lunchtime so heck yeah. It does a lot for morale,” said Genie Baca, Eastridge Elementary Principal.

“We’re all super excited. It just makes the day better,” said Madison Guyer, Eastridge Elementary Teacher.

A special group of men is making sure it is a special day for the staff by providing a scrumptious lunch and a symbolic hug of appreciation.

“The teachers at Title 1 schools, they don’t have PTA’s, they don’t have any kind of parental group that the teachers and staff don’t get anything,” said Ross Wellsley, Good News Griller. “So, we came up with the idea of us starting to cook hamburgers for the staff at Title 1 schools. We have five schools that we are focusing on. East Ridge, Sam Boure, Glenn Wood, Oak Ridge, and Sunrise. And we’re trying to do each one of them three times a year.”

The show of support touches and obviously blesses the staff in many ways.

“I think they give acknowledgement that people want to do this kind of thing, but cooking lunch for them as acknowledging what kind of work they do for our community and for our students,” said Genie Baca. “What’s nice is that teaching is so hard. It’s probably the hardest profession out there and when teachers can get a treat like lunch provided for them it’s a little reward for all the hard work they put in.”

“I think knowing that people care. I think that in some of these schools teachers are in there and they don’t see that people care and there’s many people in the community that care about our teachers. They are very thankful and so kind to us. They’re so excited,” said Ross Wellsley.

“We really appreciate the good news grillers coming out and providing food for all of us teachers. I think a lot of times the community kind of forgets about us and them coming to make us food is awesome,” said Madison Guyer. “We’re all super excited. It just makes the day a lot better and we’re excited for lunch and after lunch we’re nice and full but we’re so super happy and it’s nice.”

As it turns out, it’s just a great day for everyone.

“We feel it’s a blessing for us to be able to do this for them and they feel it’s a blessing that we do it, but I think we’re the ones that receive the blessing,” said Ross.

Cooking a few burgers may be a simple gesture, but with the good news grillers it’s a huge expression of love and support for some hard working teachers.

Now that’s some good news.

