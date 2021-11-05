Go Local
Curious George to make multiple appearances in Amarillo this month

Curious George
Curious George(Panhandle PBS)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Curious George, the well-known PBS Kids costume character, will make several appearances around Amarillo this November.

The character will make stops at several kid-friendly events to promote children’s literacy.

Amarillo Ice Ranch from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5:

The Ice Ranch will host a public skate and meet and greet with Curious George. Following the event, Curious George will drop the puck at the Amarillo Wranglers Hockey Game.

Pampa’s Lovett Memorial Library at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8:

Visitors will take part in storytelling, coloring and a meet and greet with Curious George.

Amarillo College’s Lynn Library at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9:

Library and Panhandle PBS staff will join forces for storytelling with Curious George.

Amarillo Public Library’s North Branch at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12:

Curious George will take part in storytelling at the library.

Don Harrington Discovery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13:

Curious George will spend the afternoon exploring and participating in story times, live demos, photo opportunities and a scavenger hunt.

