Curious George to make multiple appearances in Amarillo this month
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Curious George, the well-known PBS Kids costume character, will make several appearances around Amarillo this November.
The character will make stops at several kid-friendly events to promote children’s literacy.
Amarillo Ice Ranch from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 5:
The Ice Ranch will host a public skate and meet and greet with Curious George. Following the event, Curious George will drop the puck at the Amarillo Wranglers Hockey Game.
Pampa’s Lovett Memorial Library at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 8:
Visitors will take part in storytelling, coloring and a meet and greet with Curious George.
Amarillo College’s Lynn Library at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9:
Library and Panhandle PBS staff will join forces for storytelling with Curious George.
Amarillo Public Library’s North Branch at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12:
Curious George will take part in storytelling at the library.
Don Harrington Discovery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 13:
Curious George will spend the afternoon exploring and participating in story times, live demos, photo opportunities and a scavenger hunt.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.