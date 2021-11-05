Caprock’s Lexi Ward signs to play volleyball for Amarillo College’s inaugural roster

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock High School senior Lexi Ward signed her National Letter of Intent to play college volleyball for the Amarillo College Lady Badgers.

Ward played setter at Caprock, but will transition to libero/defensive specialist at Amarillo College. She was recruited by Badgers first-year Head Coach Amanda Black. Ward is excited to be a part of the Amarillo College inaugural roster.

”It was important for me to choose this school because they have great academics and I’m going to major in biology and in the future become an Orthodontist. I was just really excited to be a part of something that’s new to Amarillo,” said Ward. “Amarillo is really huge in volleyball, and I feel like it will benefit Amarillo very well.”

Ward became the first volleyball player to sign for the Amarillo College inaugural roster.

