Annual Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday

The annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be happening tomorrow morning from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
The annual Veteran's Day Parade will be happening tomorrow morning from 10:00 a.m. to noon.(Alexei_Zatevakhin | 123RF)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The annual Veteran’s Day Parade will be happening tomorrow morning, Nov. 11, from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

The parade was not able to happen last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but will be in full swing this year.

The parade takes place on 11th and Polk Street and runs through 5th and Harrison.

There will be special flyovers by the West Texas Warbirds Flight honoring all who have served.

