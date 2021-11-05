Amarillo Public Library adds new collection of books to youth collection

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Library patrons now have a new reading option from the Amarillo Public Library.

Wonderbooks are print books with audio players built in, all in one.

This collection allows for readers to have an engaging learning experience.

“Well, we have audio books, and we did have print books and a lot of people check those out together. But this is all in one device. It’s one package. You get the reading of experience with the book and the audio experience,” said Melody Boren, youth services coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

These books have many benefits to both the children and parents.

“The kids can really get into that story and hear the story, they can read it with their own eyes, and it helps them understand what’s happening in the story better,” said Cindi Wynia, assistant director of library services, Amarillo Public Library.

Each Wonderbook has two different modes: reading or learning.

The learning mode feature included narrator question and answer sessions, asking the reader open-ended questions encouraging children to talk about the book they’ve read.

This mode also helps parents learn how to engage children in dialogue about reading.

The downtown library says the community has loved these books, as all of the collection except for two books are checked out right now.

“We’re so excited and the response has been so tremendous that we’re going to be building our collection just like we do with regular print or regular audio books and it will be it will just continue to grow,” said Boren.

A small collection of Wonderbooks is available for checkout at each of Amarillo Public Library’s five locations.

The built-in electronics will be fully charged at checkout and patrons can bring the books in to any library if they need to be charged.

