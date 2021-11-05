Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Public Library adds new collection of books to youth collection

Library patrons now have a new reading option from the Amarillo Public Library.
Library patrons now have a new reading option from the Amarillo Public Library.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Library patrons now have a new reading option from the Amarillo Public Library.

Wonderbooks are print books with audio players built in, all in one.

This collection allows for readers to have an engaging learning experience.

“Well, we have audio books, and we did have print books and a lot of people check those out together. But this is all in one device. It’s one package. You get the reading of experience with the book and the audio experience,” said Melody Boren, youth services coordinator, Amarillo Public Library.

These books have many benefits to both the children and parents.

“The kids can really get into that story and hear the story, they can read it with their own eyes, and it helps them understand what’s happening in the story better,” said Cindi Wynia, assistant director of library services, Amarillo Public Library.

Each Wonderbook has two different modes: reading or learning.

The learning mode feature included narrator question and answer sessions, asking the reader open-ended questions encouraging children to talk about the book they’ve read.

This mode also helps parents learn how to engage children in dialogue about reading.

The downtown library says the community has loved these books, as all of the collection except for two books are checked out right now.

“We’re so excited and the response has been so tremendous that we’re going to be building our collection just like we do with regular print or regular audio books and it will be it will just continue to grow,” said Boren.

A small collection of Wonderbooks is available for checkout at each of Amarillo Public Library’s five locations.

The built-in electronics will be fully charged at checkout and patrons can bring the books in to any library if they need to be charged.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson not only became the first Amarillo ISD athlete to play...
Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson first athlete from Amarillo ISD to win World Series
Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

Latest News

KFDA News at Six
Amarillo organizations see increased demand to provide grief support classes for holiday season
Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Theodore Avalos
Clovis man faces multiple charges after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to head
Petra Youngquist
Woman arrested for calling Clovis schools, saying someone was coming to ‘shoot and stab children’