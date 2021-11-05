Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.

The district is hiring for tutors, maintenance, bus drivers, special education assistants and more.

The job fair will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Tascosa High School cafeteria.

To learn more about the positions and applications, click here.

