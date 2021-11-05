Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.
The district is hiring for tutors, maintenance, bus drivers, special education assistants and more.
The job fair will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Tascosa High School cafeteria.
To learn more about the positions and applications, click here.
