Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo ISD to host job fair, hiring for multiple positions

Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and...
Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions. (Source: KFDA)(Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD will host a job fair next Tuesday, November 9 for multiple departments and positions.

The district is hiring for tutors, maintenance, bus drivers, special education assistants and more.

The job fair will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Tascosa High School cafeteria.

To learn more about the positions and applications, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Hite
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
crime scene tape
Canyon police looking for suspects in Allsup’s robbery
Campos, Cao and Tamayo
Court Documents: 3 arrested on federal drug charges for fentanyl pills

Latest News

Curious George
Curious George to make multiple appearances in Amarillo this month
Good news
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows how a group of people show an appreciation to their own staff
Library patrons now have a new reading option from the Amarillo Public Library.
Amarillo Public Library adds new collection of books to youth collection
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo organizations see increased demand to provide grief support classes for holiday season