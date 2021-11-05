Go Local
14-year-old shot and killed in broad daylight, 2 children even younger arrested for the crime

By Michelle Nicks and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was shot and killed on the street in broad daylight Monday.

According to 19 News, two boys who are just 12 and 13 years old were arrested a day later in connection to the slaying.

Several parents in the area who have their children involved in a football program were shocked, outraged and heartbroken to hear 14-year-old Sha’shawn Anderson was killed.

They say the crime, suspects and circumstances are a tragedy on so many levels.

“Gun violence is a mess,” said parent Danielle Moore. “How did they get the gun? What made them do that?”

Moore said she’s vowed to never lose a child to the streets. She said it takes a nonstop commitment to keep her 10- and 18-year-old sons safe and on the right path in life.

“There’s nothing that should be that serious,” she said. “All they should be concentrating on is schooling and getting themselves in a better position in life, period.”

Maple Heights Police said Sha’shawn’s killing remains under investigation. Authorities are not releasing details about what led to the shooting or where the children got the gun at this time.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

