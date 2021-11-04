Woman arrested for calling Clovis schools, saying someone was coming to ‘shoot and stab children’

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a woman accused of calling multiple schools with threats last week.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, Clovis police had five incidents in the last few weeks of different Clovis schools initiating lockdown due to a possible threat.

Clovis police say four of the incidents were related to one person.

Police arrested 31-year-old Petra Youngquist on October 27 for a misdemeanor charge of interference with staff, public officials or the general public.

According to a criminal complaint, at around 15 minutes apart starting at 8:41 a.m., Marshall Middle School and Clovis High School Freshman Academy received a phone call from her, claiming a person was going to come to the school to shoot and stab children.

Officers were dispatched to each school “to ensure the safety to the students and staff” while officers locate the caller.

The schools each entered “secure and teach” mode, and resumed normal activity about half an hour later.

The complaint said at around 8:58 a.m., dispatch received a call from Youngquist on the police department lobby line.

Officers met in the lobby with her, and she told them she believed somebody was going to kill her children and “that’s why I called the three schools.”

It was discovered later Sandia Elementary received a call but did not contact law enforcement.

Officers asked Youngquist if she had any communications regarding such a threat to her children, and she replied, “They can talk to me all day inside my head,” before pulling out her phone.

She added, “the whole town talks about it” and “they have the audio at my work.”

An incident report from the Clovis police stated Youngquist may have some mental health issues “that she is not dealing with.”

She was arrested without further incident and booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

The Curry County Magistrate Court released her from the Curry County Adult Detention Center on an appearance bond.

The Youngquist was ordered to return to court for a Nov. 23 hearing and to stay 400 yards from Marshall Middle School in the interim.

The attempts to find the person who Youngquist said was going to kill her children were unsuccessful.

