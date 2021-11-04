Winter gear giveaway to impact hundreds of Amarillo children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hundreds of Amarillo children will benefit from the 4th Annual Downtown Coat Drive giveaway this year.

The giveaway will help low and moderate income families in the area this holiday season.

“It will benefit more than 300 kids. Some won’t get coats because they only need sneakers. So again, it’s sort of a multifaceted as to what types of apparel are being handed out,” said Keith Grays, organizer of the giveaway. “Some simply just called and said they want a blanket.”

The need for winter gear is greater than ever this year because of the affects from the pandemic that hurt many families over the last year in a half.

To help with the need, Gateway to Success Incorporated will be giving out gear like winter coats, hats, gloves, homemade blankets and even a gift certificate to Kohls for kids to pick out their very own new sneakers on Thursday.

“People are still unemployed. Single parent mothers, it’s been an arduous task for them to make a comeback,” said Grays. “They couldn’t survive the devastation that the pandemic brought to our economy. However, that’s where the body of believers in Christ comes in. We are our brother and sister’s keepers and we’re there to help them.”

At the event, they will be also give away a full meal turkey dinner for families in need of a Thanksgiving meal this year.

“We again wish we could serve the over 200 or 300 that are in need. However, were going to cover families with maybe one or more kids. So, we’ll probably end up giving away somewhere around 300 coats... We are so grateful to God and to our community so we are proud of Amarillo and the people who continue to be the cheerful givers here,” said Grays.

The morning of the giveaway, organizers will be driving to bus stops throughout the community and hand out winter coats to children who are in need.

Those who wish to donate before the giveaway on Thursday can call (806) 672-1547 or message In This Moment Venue on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.