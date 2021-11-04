Thursday’s Forecast: AM Freeze to Sunny & Mild PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures this morning are falling into the upper 20s to 32 degrees, which is the first freeze of the season for many locations (including us here in Amarillo). There are many freeze warnings in effect this morning until 10am. You’ll need the winter coats for the morning hours... The good news is, this afternoon we’ll see lots of sunshine with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s with light winds from the SW at 5-15mph!

Here is a look at the forecast for today:

Forecast highs for this afternoon (KFDA)

Heading into the weekend, we’ll see well above average temperatures into the upper 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine! This is your weekend to get outdoors!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.