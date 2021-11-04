Pampa crews responded to structure fire near Willow Road

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Willow Road this afternoon.

According to the release, at around 2:15 p.m. crews responded to a structure fire that was occupied a the time.

The person was able to evacuate the home and was transferred to a hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Willow Structure Fire This afternoon at 2:15 pm, the Pampa Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 1129... Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.