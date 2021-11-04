Pampa crews responded to structure fire near Willow Road
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Fire Department responded to a structure fire near Willow Road this afternoon.
According to the release, at around 2:15 p.m. crews responded to a structure fire that was occupied a the time.
The person was able to evacuate the home and was transferred to a hospital.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
