Joe Exotic of ‘Tiger King’ diagnosed with prostate cancer
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Joseph Maldonado, better known as “Joe Exotic,” said he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
In a letter, Maldonado says he is still waiting on other results and doesn’t want anyone’s pity.
Maldonado is currently serving time for a murder for hire plot.
His story was featured on Netflix docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” last year.
Maldonado’s attorney said his client has been undergoing medical treatment and tests for a host of issues.
He added that medical care is different in a prison environment, and fewer options are available.
In July, a U.S. court of appeals canceled Maldonado’s 22-year prison sentence.
