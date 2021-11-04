‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews were dispatched at around 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209 W. Interstate 40.

Residents were evacuated from the building and one person was taken to the hospital, but has now been treated and released.

Officials determined the cause of the fire to be a grease fire from a resident cooking in the middle of the night.

AFD says the total number of residents evacuated from the burned building is 27 residents.

Crews remained on the scene all throughout the day working on hot spots.

Residents say they did not think much of the incident at first, but then everything turned to flames.

“All I hear is a big loud knock on the bathroom door and it was my roommate Ashley. She was pretty much yelling ‘There’s a fire, there’s a fire!’ and I was just confused. I’m over here like there’s been stuff happen like that and its nothing too crazy, serious, so I thought ‘Okay I’m just going to grab my Crocs, hoodie, and go outside, probably be outside for 5 to 10 minutes’, it didn’t plan out like that at all,” said Hayden Davis, a resident.

From seeing the damage, almost everything is gone from one building at the complex.

AFD was allowing some residents to enter their apartments to recover whatever was left.

Davis was hoping to recover as much as he could, but when he walked inside not much was left.

“It wasn’t small at all,” said Davis.

Many have been left with nothing.

The Red Cross has offered those displaced debit cards to purchase necessities such as, hotels clothes and food.

Davis says his family has also created a fundraising page.

AFD has estimated the apartments sustained $700,000 in damage.

Residents say they are just thankful everyone is safe and alive.

Pictures from inside one of the resident's apartment, almost everything is gone, hear from him coming up on the news at 10. Posted by Sydnee Batzlaff KFDA on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

