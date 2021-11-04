Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of trick-or-treater

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with...
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after shots were fired at a group of trick-or-treaters on Halloween, killing a 13-year-old boy and wounding another 13-year-old in northwestern Indiana.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that 23-year-old Desmond Crews is also charged with attempted murder in connection with the death of Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. Sunday in Hammond.

One of the trick-or-treaters told police that he exchanged words with a man prior to the shooting.

Court documents allege the man threatened to get a gun and shoot them. A car later drove nearby.

Court records say some men got out, and shots were fired at the group.

It wasn’t immediately known Wednesday if Crews has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson not only became the first Amarillo ISD athlete to play...
Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson first athlete from Amarillo ISD to win World Series
Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows the Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J., on May 1,...
UK authorizes Merck’s antiviral pill, 1st shown to treat COVID
Four-year-old Cleo Smith, who had been missing for 18 days, is back home after being found...
Stranger charged with abducting 4-year-old Australian girl
A mountain lion is being chased away by a family's dog near the Angeles National Forest in...
VIDEO: Dog chases dangerous mountain lion at California home
A mountain lion is being chased away by a family's dog near the Angeles National Forest in...
WATCH: Dog chases mountain lion in California