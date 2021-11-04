Game of the Week: Childress and Canadian battle for District 3-3A title

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District play in high school football is winding down and in our week 11 Game of the Week, Canadian and Childress will battle for the district title in one of the biggest rivalries in the Panhandle.

Childress travelled to Canadian to battle for the district 3-3A title, one of the toughest districts in the Panhandle, and both teams know their rival well.

“We know each other so well, we know what each other does.” Said Canadian’s head coach, Chris Koetting. “They still play Canadian football.” Said Childress’ head coach, Jason Sims. “They fly to the football, they’re very physical. They are going to play hard at their stadium but, same old Canadian.”

Canadian is a younger team this year and have suffered a few injuries throughout the season but, the Wildcats know what needs to be done to take on the undefeated Bobcats.

“We got to be more physical as a team and just play harder and just play through 4 quarters and execute as well as we can.” Said Camren Cavalier, Canadian’s senior Quarterback.

“We are going to have to be able to block our guys, going to have to run the ball good and pass and compete.” Said Trace Mitchell, Canadian’s junior Wide Receiver.

Having a well rounded team has been part of the success the Bobcats have had and the motto of this week is, just to do what they do best.

“We just got to be us.” Said Childress’ Quarterback, Collin Bishop. “At the end of the day we are going to play Childress Bobcat football.”

“Our defense plays as one. we got a senior Quarterback back there, we got to running back and he’s been on here since freshman year.” Blaven Dill, Childress’ senior Left Tackle. “He sees the field and sees grass and he’s gone. Our receivers are untouchable.”

With a deep history among the two teams, the players know what is riding on this game.

“I think our kids know this is a very important game and we just got to get better and go as long as we can play.” Said Coach Koetting.

“There’s a lot of implications on it. I just want to go play good football. There’s a lot of mutual respect between our two communities.” Coach Sims said. “If you win a district championship, whatever town wins it, they are going to be excited and gives you bragging rights for the year.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.