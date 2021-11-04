Go Local
Former Amarillo Youth Center Director faces sexual assault charges, similar charges to his previous arrest

Matthew Hite
Matthew Hite(APD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has arrested a former Amarillo Youth Center Director who is facing child sex charges, similar charges from his previous arrest.

Matthew Hite arrived today at the Randall County Jail on sex charges involving children almost one year exactly from his arrest on similar charges.

Charges this time include sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He was out of jail on bond waiting for the first cases to go to court including solicitation to commit indecency with a child.

Hite was formerly the Executive Director of the Amarillo Activity Youth Center.

