Entering a warming pattern

After hitting our first freeze just past midnight this morning, temperatures are looking to warm thanks to plentiful sunshine and calmer southwest winds. After a couple of days down in the 40s, 70s on deck for today, we’re likely to see highs close in on the 80s with more sunshine as we head into the weekend. As of right now, we’re going to have to wait until around next Tuesday for a cold front to roll through and bring our daytime highs back down into a more fall like range.