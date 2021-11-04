Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Entering a warming pattern

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After hitting our first freeze just past midnight this morning, temperatures are looking to warm thanks to plentiful sunshine and calmer southwest winds. After a couple of days down in the 40s, 70s on deck for today, we’re likely to see highs close in on the 80s with more sunshine as we head into the weekend. As of right now, we’re going to have to wait until around next Tuesday for a cold front to roll through and bring our daytime highs back down into a more fall like range.

Most Read

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson not only became the first Amarillo ISD athlete to play...
Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson first athlete from Amarillo ISD to win World Series
Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

Latest News

Forecast highs for this afternoon
Thursday’s Forecast: AM Freeze to Sunny & Mild PM
News and weather on-demand
From Doppler Dave: Freeze Expected Tonight
WEATHER
Weather Forecast with Doppler Dave
Freeze Watch until 10am Thursday
Freezing temperatures tonight