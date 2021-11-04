Go Local
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside

Robert Daugherty
Robert Daugherty(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff Deputies arrested three people for theft after a man cut the fence at a salvage yard and hid from authorities inside.

Deputies were called at 4:18 a.m. for a possible burglary at the business at 1200 Trammel Avenue on October 23.

The victim reported seeing a black Suburban parked behind the business and a male cutting the fence to get inside.

While en route, deputies saw the vehicle leaving a closed business just north of the location.

RCSO said the deputies stopped the vehicle and learned from the driver that a man was still inside the salvage yard.

Deputies negotiated over a loudspeaker, but negotiations were unsuccessful.

A K9 was deployed and found a suspect hiding from authorities.

The suspect was arrested and taken to NWTH for minor injuries.

Deputies found several catalytic converters on the scene had been cut from vehicles.

Robert Daugherty was booked for criminal trespass, theft of property worth $2,500 to $30,000 and resisting arrest, search or transport.

Tiffany Read and Stacy Milligan were booked on theft charges.

