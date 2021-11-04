Go Local
Court Documents: 3 arrested on federal drug charges for fentanyl pills

Campos, Cao and Tamayo
Campos, Cao and Tamayo(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people were arrested in Randall County on drug charges for possession of meth and intent to distribute, according to court documents.

On October 30, a Randall County deputy stopped a vehicle in relation to an on-going criminal investigation

A probable search of the vehicle was conducted, and the deputy located two bundles of blue M-30 fentanyl pills inside the spare tire mounted under the bed of the truck, according to court documents.

The deputy also found US currency amounted to $157,231.

The vehicle’s occupants said they came from a home 9000 block of Shalyna Avenue, and deputies were able to secure a search warrant for the property.

Deputies found multiple firearms, $150,914 in cash, 21.5 kilograms of meth, scales, packaging and a money counter. According to street value estimates, the meth was worth $2.1 million.

Michael Raymond Tamayo, Van Tu-Lap Cao and Saul Adan Valdaz-Campos were arrested for conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

