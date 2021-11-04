Clovis man faces multiple charges after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to head

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man is facing involuntary manslaughter after 17-year-old dies of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, on November 3, 21-year-old Theodore Avalos turned himself in for questioning.

A warrant was obtained after the officilas interviewed Avalos and placed him under arrested for involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, two counts of giving alcoholic beverages to a minor, and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

On November 2, at around 8:02 p.m. Clovis police received two calls about a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

The 17-year-old gunshot victim was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Theodore Avalos has been taken into custody and booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.