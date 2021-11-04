Go Local
Clovis man faces multiple charges after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound to head

Theodore Avalos
Theodore Avalos(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man is facing involuntary manslaughter after 17-year-old dies of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, on November 3, 21-year-old Theodore Avalos turned himself in for questioning.

A warrant was obtained after the officilas interviewed Avalos and placed him under arrested for involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, two counts of giving alcoholic beverages to a minor, and two counts of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

On November 2, at around 8:02 p.m. Clovis police received two calls about a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

The 17-year-old gunshot victim was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Theodore Avalos has been taken into custody and booked into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

