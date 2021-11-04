Go Local
Canyon police looking for suspects in Allsup’s robbery

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in the robbery of the Allsup’s Convenience Store early this morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the store located at 302 North 15th Street.

The clerk told officers two men came into the store and began making a purchase. As they stood at the cashier’s counter, one produced a handgun and demanded money.

The two men then ran from the store with the money.

Both suspects are described as white or Hispanic men, possibly in their 20′s. One man was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood pulled tight around his face.

The other man was wearing a red bandanna covering a portion of his face.

If you have any information about this robbery, call the Canyon Police Department at (806) 655-5005.

