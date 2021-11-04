Go Local
Baby gorilla born at Cleveland zoo for first time in its 139-year history

Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27,...
Baby Gorilla with Freddy at the PCA building at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on October 27, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
By Avery Williams and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby gorilla for the first time in its 139-year history.

A news release from the zoo says parents Nneka and Mokolo welcomed their baby boy on the morning of Oct. 26.

Gorilla baby with "Freddie" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland...
Gorilla baby with "Freddie" on exhibit at PCA on October 29, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

According to WOIO, the public will soon have an opportunity to share name suggestions for the western lowland gorilla.

The zoo said Nneka did not immediately catch on to her motherly duties. Luckily, the troop’s eldest female, Fredrika, stepped up to the plate.

This is not the first rodeo for 47-year-old Fredrika, also known as Freddy. She’s raised four infants, according to the release.

When it’s time for food, Freddy brings the newborn to the zoo’s animal care team for a bottle.

According to the release, zoo staff continues to work with the gorilla family, using positive reinforcement training techniques, to encourage cooperative participation during feedings.

Baby male Gorilla with "Freddie" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)
Baby male Gorilla with "Freddie" at PCA on November 3, 2021. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)(KYLE LANZER | Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks)

