Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Aspen Dental offering free dental care for military veterans and spouses

Aspen Dental is offering free care to military veterans and their spouses on Saturday, November...
Aspen Dental is offering free care to military veterans and their spouses on Saturday, November 6.(KEYC)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aspen Dental is offering free care to military veterans and their spouses on Saturday, November 6.

The Day of Service will be from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Veterans can receive much-needed dental care at no cost to honor their service.

Advance appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-277-3646.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to an early morning fire at the Enclave Apartments at 6209...
‘It wasn’t small at all’: Residents describe moments during evacuation from fire at Enclave Apartments
25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson not only became the first Amarillo ISD athlete to play...
Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson first athlete from Amarillo ISD to win World Series
Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

Latest News

crime scene tape
Canyon police looking for suspects in Allsup’s robbery
Robert Daugherty
Deputies in Randall County arrest 3 after suspect cut salvage yard fence and hid inside
Some of the door prizes to be raffled off
14 Annual Welcome Home Celebration to honor veterans
Source: City of Amarillo
Amarillo Public Health hosting seminars on mental health during the holidays