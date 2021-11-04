Aspen Dental offering free dental care for military veterans and spouses
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aspen Dental is offering free care to military veterans and their spouses on Saturday, November 6.
The Day of Service will be from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Veterans can receive much-needed dental care at no cost to honor their service.
Advance appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-277-3646.
