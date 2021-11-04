Aspen Dental offering free dental care for military veterans and spouses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Aspen Dental is offering free care to military veterans and their spouses on Saturday, November 6.

The Day of Service will be from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Veterans can receive much-needed dental care at no cost to honor their service.

Advance appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 1-844-277-3646.

