Amarillo Public Health hosting seminars on mental health during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Public Health is hosting seminars to help with mental health during the holidays.

The seminars are ongoing and include Coping with Seasonal Depression and the Holiday Blues.

Coping with Seasonal Depression is held on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. through November 20.

Holiday Blues is held on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. from December 4 through December 18.

The seminars are held at the Warford Activity Center located at 1330 Northwest 18th Avenue.

