Amarillo police searching for man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

Xavier Montrell Jefferson
Xavier Montrell Jefferson(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender with previous convictions.

Officials identified the man as 46-year-old Xavier Montrell Jefferson.

He is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Jefferson’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest will receive a $300 reward.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Xavier Montrell Jefferson Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

