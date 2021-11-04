Amarillo police searching for man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are searching for a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender with previous convictions.

Officials identified the man as 46-year-old Xavier Montrell Jefferson.

He is described as four-feet-eleven-inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Those with information on Jefferson’s location are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Anonymous tips leading to an arrest will receive a $300 reward.

