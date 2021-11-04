Amarillo organizations see increased demand to provide grief support classes for holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - More people who’ve lost loved ones are looking for support groups to get through the holiday season.

Larry White went through the classes three times after losing his wife to breast cancer to learn how to cope with his loss.

“Those classes were very important in helping point me in the right direction to get me in the right track to give me the realization that there is hope after losing someone that you’ve loved,” said Larry White, co-facilitator of grief support ministries at River Fellowship Church.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest held their classes over zoom last year, and are now getting more calls for people wanting to come in-person.

Their bereavement coordinator, Deborah Andrews, says the classes create a sense of belonging.

“People that are wanting to know more about their grief and they come to a support group, or come to the grief in the holidays, they gain such support and acknowledgement from other people that you’re on this journey, but you don’t have to be alone in this journey,” said Andrews.

After Larry completed the class, he worked with River Fellowship Church to start a grief support ministry to help others in the area.

“Other people who are hurting and who’ve feel the same things I do, we can come together and support one another and put our arms around each other and say, ‘I’ll help you walk through this,’” said White.

BSA Hospice of the Southwest will have two more classes this month and December people can register for by calling their number at (806) 350-1352.

In their classes, they will be offering flyers and holiday planners to help people make adjustments to holiday traditions.

They’ll also have discussions to create a sense of belonging.

River Fellowship Church will have a holiday support group event, Surviving the Holidays, on November 8th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

First Baptist Church Canyon is having the same event Saturday, November 6th from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. where they’ll have a memory table and candle ceremony for people to remember those they’ve lost.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.