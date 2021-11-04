14 Annual Welcome Home Celebration to honor veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host their 14th Annual Welcome Come Celebration via drive-thru on Saturday.

The event will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to veterans and their families.

Veterans will received a free to-go lunch from United Supermakerts, a goodie bag and will be entered into a free raffle for door prizes.

The VA will also offer free flu or COVID-19 booster vaccinations during the event for veterans with a VA ID Card and COVID-19 Vaccination card.

Here are some of the door prizes for our Drive-Thru Welcome Home event that is being held this Saturday, Nov. 6 at the... Posted by Amarillo VA Health Care System on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.