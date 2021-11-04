14 Annual Welcome Home Celebration to honor veterans
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System will host their 14th Annual Welcome Come Celebration via drive-thru on Saturday.
The event will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to veterans and their families.
Veterans will received a free to-go lunch from United Supermakerts, a goodie bag and will be entered into a free raffle for door prizes.
The VA will also offer free flu or COVID-19 booster vaccinations during the event for veterans with a VA ID Card and COVID-19 Vaccination card.
