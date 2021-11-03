Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson first athlete from Amarillo ISD to win World Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - 25-year-old Tascosa alum Tucker Davidson not only became the first Amarillo ISD athlete to play in the World Series, but he also was selected as the game five starting pitcher and is now a World Series champion.

Davidson made his MLB WS appearance in Game 5 as the Atlanta Braves starter. He pitched for 2 innings, allowing 2 hits, 4 runs and 3 walks while delivering 1 strikeout. The Braves held a 5-4 lead over the Houston Astros before Davidson was replaced by a reliever. The Astros would win Game 5 in Atlanta 9-5.

The left-hander was added to the Atlanta Braves World Series roster after Game 1 on Tuesday. He replaced Charlie Morton who suffered a broken right fibula after being struck on the lower right leg by Yuli Gurriel’s 102-mph comebacker in the second inning of Atlanta’s 6-2 win in Game 1.

Davidson’s last start in the majors was June 15 when he suffered a left forearm strain. Prior to the injury, he had a 3.60 ERA in four big league starts this season. He was 2-2 with a 1.17 ERA in four starts at Triple-A Gwinnett, making his last appearance on October 3.

The pitcher played for the Tascosa Rebels from 2011-14.

Champagne burns the eyes but we World Series champions LFG #BattleATL — Tucker Davidson (@tucktuck6) November 3, 2021

