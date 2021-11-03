Go Local
Election day results Sanford Fritch ISD $5 million bond proposal rejected

Source: Sanford-Fritch ISD
By Kevin Welch
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Election Day didn’t turn out the way some people in the Sanford Fritch Independent School District had hoped with the rejection of a $5 million bond proposal.

According to the ballot, the money would have gone for facilities and buses.

Superintendent Jason Garrison said nothing mandatory will be neglected, but he expects the board of trustees to meet soon to discuss options for the future.

