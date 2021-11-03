Go Local
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available for children through Amarillo Public Health

NC10 COVID UPDATE(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department is now administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children.

Casie Stoughton, director of APH, said the vaccines were recently approved for children ages five to 11 years old.

“It’s a vaccine that’s been studied and actually has a really well done study,” said Dr. Todd Bell, public health authority for the city of Amarillo, during a news conference this morning. “We feel it’s safe and encourage people to get those vaccines for their children.”

The vaccine is available at Amarillo Public Health, 850 Martin Road.

APH’s vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., except for Tuesday when the clinic stays open until 6:00 p.m.

Information on vaccine availability through APH can be found here.

Stoughton also said the Amarillo area is no longer considered an of high hospitalization and the “numbers [positive cases] are looking better each week.”

