Global Entrepreneurship Week partners with WT Enterprise to dedicate for anyone to start possible companies

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The WT Enterprise Center is an official partner for Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international movement powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network, dedicated to making it possible for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a company.

A press conference to announce this year’s lineup for was held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Revolution at 800, 800 S. Polk St. in downtown Amarillo.

Stephen M.R. Covey, who will discuss how trust is the most critical component of a successful leader and organization.

Events planned for this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Week include:

  • A panel discussion with city and state leaders about legislation affecting Amarillo entrepreneurs;
  • A lunch discussion about funding business through traditional and alternative options;
  • A discussion of how to prepare entrepreneurs through career accelerator programs;
  • Women in Small Business Leadership Awards, recognizing the incredible efforts and innovation from women in small business.

