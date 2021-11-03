Freezing temperatures tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cloudy and cold day yesterday, we’ll begin to see clearing skies this afternoon with highs slightly warmer into the upper 40s and 50s. Fog is possible, especially across the central and NW portions of the region this morning. By the mid morning hours, the fog should begin dissipating. Winds today will be light from the E at 5-10mph. Tonight, we’ll see clear skies and light winds... Those two combinations will allow for temperatures to drop into the 20s and low 30s tonight. A freeze for much of the area is likely with a hard freeze possible. We currently have a Freeze Watch in effect for a large portion of the area! The freeze and potential frost will be harmful to sensitive vegetation and crops, so make sure you take the necessary steps to protect them! Good news is starting tomorrow, we’ll see a big warm up!

Freeze Watch until 10am Thursday (KFDA, NWS)

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.