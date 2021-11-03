Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating after a teen was found injured in a home on E. 7th Street yesterday.

Calls to 911 stated the a male had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and later died.

CPD said they have yet to locate the home’s 21-year-old owner, Theodore Avalos.

Lieutenant Trevor Thron said the case is being investigated as a possible homicide at this time.

CPD’s Major Crimes Unit has been activated and additional information is expected to be released as they learn more.

Clovis police asked anyone with information on the location of Avalos to contact them at 575-769-1921 or call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Anonymous tips can be texted to Tip 411 (847411).

