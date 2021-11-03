Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Clovis police conduct ‘possible homicide’ investigation after 17-year-old dies from gunshot wound

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis police are investigating after a teen was found injured in a home on E. 7th Street yesterday.

Calls to 911 stated the a male had sustained a gunshot wound to his head.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Plains Regional Medical Center and later died.

CPD said they have yet to locate the home’s 21-year-old owner, Theodore Avalos.

Lieutenant Trevor Thron said the case is being investigated as a possible homicide at this time.

CPD’s Major Crimes Unit has been activated and additional information is expected to be released as they learn more.

Clovis police asked anyone with information on the location of Avalos to contact them at 575-769-1921 or call Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Anonymous tips can be texted to Tip 411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School lockdown lifted, student detained
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Police lights.
Amarillo police investigating shooting at home near SW 42nd and South Jackson
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
KFDA News at Six
Center City’s TIRZ board of directors accepts bid to install kiosks in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

Fire At Enclave Apartments
Fire at Enclave Apartments
Fire at The Enclave Apartments
1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated
One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
KFDA News at Six
Center City’s TIRZ board of directors accepts bid to install kiosks in downtown Amarillo