City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax increase in Amarillo.

According to unofficial results from the City of Amarillo, Proposition A has failed.

In a relatively tight race, city voting totals show 55 percent of voters voted against the proposition and 45 percent voted in favor.

This vote allowed the community to decide where their tax dollars would go to.

The tax increase was proposed to increase the city portion of your tax bill to provide funding for things like parks, public safety and streets.

The full tax increase from this year’s bill to next year’s would of been just under $8 per month on a $100,000 home.

Although the vote did not pass, you will still see an increase on your monthly bill, however it will be a little less than $4 a month on a $100,000 home.

This increase allows for current service levels, park funding and final street projects that were voted on in 2016.

It just means the city will work on assets they currently have rather than adding new ones.

