Amarillo High, Randall and Bushland advance past volleyball bi-district

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The bi-district round of high school volleyball is over, and many of the Texas Panhandle teams remain after Tuesday’s slate of games. Amarillo High and Randall are the two 5A teams left. The Lady Raiders won their 19th straight bi-district game. This time over Coronado in three sets.

”Just that we came together as a team and we were always working together,” said Rylee Miller, Randall senior middle blocker. “We were still running stuff even though it was a playoff game and we were scared that our season could be over. We still gave it our all. We have so many seniors and I’ve been playing with them forever, so it’s great to be playing with my best friends.”

Bushland defeated Tulia, improving their season record to (30-4). Bushland head coach Jason Culpepper is now two wins away from 700 career victories (698-166).

Class 5A Bi-district

Amarillo High (33-11) defeats Lubbock Monterey (18-22) 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21

Lubbock Coronado (14-25) falls to Randall (27-14) 25-12, 25-16 and 25-12

Tascosa (25-16) is swept by Abilene Wylie (30-13) 25-19, 25-19 and 25-20

Class 3A Bi-district

Bushland (30-4) tops Tulia (7-23) 25-3, 25-10 and 25-9

Dalhart (15-20) falls to Idalou (24-15) 25-20, 25-22 and 25-22

Friona (10-25) defeats Presidio (8-13)

Class 2A Bi-district

West Texas High (16-15) tops Ropes (7-8)

*Next game is Thursday at 6 p.m. in Big Spring against Fort Hancock

Memphis (4-22) falls to Plains (25-9) 25-15; 25-14; 25-9

Class 1A Bi-district

Wildorado (29-13) defeats Wellman-Union (4-10)

Bi-District CHAMPS!!! They play again Thursday @ 6:00 in Big Spring.

Posted by WT Comanche Pride pictures by Tucker Stroud on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Bi-District Champs!!

Posted by Friona High School on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

