41st Annual Christmas Roundup happening this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Christmas Roundup returns this weekend with more than 100 merchants at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The holiday market will take place November 5 through November 7 in the North and South Exhibit Halls to allow people to get a head start on their holiday shopping.

The event will include shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction.

“Christmas Roundup has become a holiday tradition for people in Amarillo and throughout the Panhandle during the last four decades,” Amanda Jarnagin and Meaghan Collier, 2021 co-chairs, said. “From the large attendance and support, it is obvious that the community looks forward to participating in and supporting this special fundraiser year after year. We’re thrilled to be able to continue the tradition.”

The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund the many educational programs that the Amarillo Museum of Art offers the Amarillo community.

The event is $8 for a shopping ticket that is good for the entire weekend. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Christmas Roundup will be open on Friday from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

