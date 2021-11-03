13th Annual Candy Buy Back being held this coming Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Pediatrics Dentistry and Orthodontics has announced its hosting for the 13th Annual Candy Buy Back this Friday.

On November 5, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to collect between 200 and 300 pounds of candy during the event.

This event will take place at the APDO Wolflin location at 2300 Wolflin Avenue.

Trick or Treaters who bring candy will be paid $2 per pound, up to 3 pounds.

This candy will be shipped overseas to dozens of local soldiers serving in the military.

Families are encouraged to either email names of service members to info@amarillopediatricdentistry.com or bring names and addresses to the event.

There will also be zoo animals available for kids to visit and Amarillo AMS and Amarillo Police Department with an ambulance and police car.

