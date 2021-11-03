Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated

Fire at The Enclave Apartments
Fire at The Enclave Apartments(Jacob Cain KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been taken to the hospital as crews are on scene battling a structure fire at the Enclave Apartments.

Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to the apartments at 6209 W. Interstate 40.

Residents were trying to evacuate the building, which showed fire coming from the roof and breezeways, when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters evacuated residents on higher floors.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist displaced residents at this time.

AFD said the fire appears to be contained to one building.

Crews plan to work through the morning to bring the structure completely under control.

NewsChannel10 crews are on scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randall High School lockdown lifted, student detained
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Police lights.
Amarillo police investigating shooting at home near SW 42nd and South Jackson
Jessica Solomon and Joe Rivas III
Two Lubbock postal contractors charged after more than 8,000 pieces of mail found
KFDA News at Six
Center City’s TIRZ board of directors accepts bid to install kiosks in downtown Amarillo

Latest News

One of the most notable items voted on in today’s election was the proposed property tax...
City of Amarillo unofficial result show Proposition A has failed
KFDA News at Six
Center City’s TIRZ board of directors accepts bid to install kiosks in downtown Amarillo
The Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be hosting a job fair for veterans and the public this...
Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting Job Fair for veterans and general public
Where the Learning Continues
WT creates new scholarship for students who work with those with special needs in Panhandle