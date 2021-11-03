1 injured in fire at Enclave Apartments, multiple residents evacuated

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been taken to the hospital as crews are on scene battling a structure fire at the Enclave Apartments.

Crews were dispatched at 1:55 a.m. to the apartments at 6209 W. Interstate 40.

Residents were trying to evacuate the building, which showed fire coming from the roof and breezeways, when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters evacuated residents on higher floors.

The Red Cross has been requested to assist displaced residents at this time.

AFD said the fire appears to be contained to one building.

Crews plan to work through the morning to bring the structure completely under control.

NewsChannel10 crews are on scene. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.