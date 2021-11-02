Go Local
WT creates new scholarship for students who work with those with special needs in Panhandle

Where the Learning Continues
Where the Learning Continues(WTAMU)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University creates a new scholarship that will support students who are committed to working with people with special needs in the Panhandle.

The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild has provided a scholarship for students in speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and education who plan to remain in the area and work with residents with intellectual disabilities.

WT’s Where the Learning Continues program, which provides a higher education experience for students with intellectual disabilities, including Down syndrome. Seven of WTLC’s 11 students have Down syndrome.

A minimum of $1,000 will be awarded annually to one or more qualified students.

