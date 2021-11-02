Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting Job Fair for veterans and general public
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be hosting a job fair for veterans and the public this coming Thursday.
The event is both in-person and virtual starting on Thursday Nov. 4, at 3120 Eddy from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The event is free for both veterans and the general public.
The event details are below:
- Veterans Priority of Service: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- General Public: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
