Workforce Solutions Panhandle hosting Job Fair for veterans and general public

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Workforce Solutions Panhandle will be hosting a job fair for veterans and the public this coming Thursday.

The event is both in-person and virtual starting on Thursday Nov. 4, at 3120 Eddy from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is free for both veterans and the general public.

The event details are below:

Veterans Priority of Service: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

General Public: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

