Voting locations for general election today
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters in Amarillo will head to the polls today to vote in the general election.
Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.
Here is a list of voting locations in Potter and Randall counties.
Potter County Voting Locations:
- Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts, NW Entrance, Senior Living Room
- Bushland Fire Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road
- Second Baptist Church - 419 N. Buchanan Family Life Center
- United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden, Main Entrance
- Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road Main Entrance
- Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road - 3601 Amarillo Blvd., East Main Entrance
- Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40, West East Entrance, Rock Auditorium
- Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 W. Cherry SW Entrance, Sanctuary
- Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Dr., SW Entrance
- Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
- Hillside Christian Church NW - 600 Tascosa Road Main Entrance , Foyer
- Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg. - 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd., Main Entrance, Board Room
- Lighthouse Baptist Church - 5631 Pavillard Main Entrance
- Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th, Main Entrance
Randall County Voting Locations:
- The Cowboy Church - 8827 S. Washington
- Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th Avenue
- Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd.
- Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell
- Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy
- Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45th Avenue
- Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186
- Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road
- Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th Avenue
- Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive
- Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western Street
- The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue
- Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter Street
