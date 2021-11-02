Voting locations for general election today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters in Amarillo will head to the polls today to vote in the general election.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

Here is a list of voting locations in Potter and Randall counties.

Potter County Voting Locations:

Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts, NW Entrance, Senior Living Room

Bushland Fire Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road

Second Baptist Church - 419 N. Buchanan Family Life Center

United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden, Main Entrance

Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road Main Entrance

Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road - 3601 Amarillo Blvd., East Main Entrance

Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40, West East Entrance, Rock Auditorium

Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 W. Cherry SW Entrance, Sanctuary

Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Dr., SW Entrance

Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room

Hillside Christian Church NW - 600 Tascosa Road Main Entrance , Foyer

Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg. - 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd., Main Entrance, Board Room

Lighthouse Baptist Church - 5631 Pavillard Main Entrance

Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th, Main Entrance

Randall County Voting Locations:

The Cowboy Church - 8827 S. Washington

Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th Avenue

Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd.

Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell

Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy

Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45th Avenue

Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186

Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road

Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th Avenue

Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive

Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western Street

The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue

Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter Street

