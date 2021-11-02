Go Local
Voting locations for general election today

Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio for the Nov. 6 general election. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
Early voting begins Wednesday in Ohio for the Nov. 6 general election. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Voters in Amarillo will head to the polls today to vote in the general election.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. today.

Here is a list of voting locations in Potter and Randall counties.

Potter County Voting Locations:
  • Wesley Community Center - 1615 S. Roberts, NW Entrance, Senior Living Room
  • Bushland Fire Station #1 - 17600 Indian Hill Road
  • Second Baptist Church - 419 N. Buchanan Family Life Center
  • United Citizens Forum - 901 N. Hayden, Main Entrance
  • Casey Carpet One - 3500 I-40 West Frontage Road Main Entrance
  • Amarillo Auto Supply & Off Road - 3601 Amarillo Blvd., East Main Entrance
  • Trinity Baptist Church - 1601 I-40, West East Entrance, Rock Auditorium
  • Chaparral Hills Church - 4000 W. Cherry SW Entrance, Sanctuary
  • Discovery Center - 1200 Streit Dr., SW Entrance
  • Kids, Inc. - 2201 SE 27th Main Entrance, Mary E. Bivins Room
  • Hillside Christian Church NW - 600 Tascosa Road Main Entrance , Foyer
  • Highland Park ISD Admin. Bldg. - 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd., Main Entrance, Board Room
  • Lighthouse Baptist Church - 5631 Pavillard Main Entrance
  • Pride Home Center - 3503 NE 24th, Main Entrance
Randall County Voting Locations:
  • The Cowboy Church - 8827 S. Washington
  • Comanche Trail Church of Christ - 2700 E. 34th Avenue
  • Randall County Justice Center - 2309 Russell Long Blvd.
  • Southwest Church of Christ - 4515 Cornell
  • Redeemer Christian Church - 3701 S. Soncy
  • Southwest Branch Library - 6801 W. 45th Avenue
  • Journey Church - 9711 FM 2186
  • Arden Road Baptist - 6701 Arden Road
  • Central Baptist Church - 1601 SW 58th Avenue
  • Oasis Southwest Baptist Church - 8201 Canyon Drive
  • Randall County Annex - 4320 S. Western Street
  • The Summit - 2008 12th Avenue
  • Coulter Road Baptist Church - 4108 S. Coulter Street

